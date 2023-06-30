C. Michael Robinson Jr.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A new superintendent has been chosen to lead Akron Public Schools.

C. Michael Robinson Jr. was selected by the board of education during a Thursday evening meeting.

Officials say, Robinson previously worked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, in Louisiana, as the district’s Chief Academic Officer. He has more than 21 years of experience in education as a teacher and administrator.

After the final decision was made, Robinson said, “I am extremely pleased and humbly honored to be joining the Akron Public Schools family. Together, with the students, staff, parents, and community, we will take APS to new heights, and I’m very excited to be a part of this journey.”

The board still has to negotiate a contract with Robinson before the deal is finalized.