(WJW) — Proud pet parents are known to take photos of their dear Fido or Fluffy as much as possible, posting the best snapshots on social media for all to love.

But one company decided to delve deep into which breed of dog showed up the most on Instagram, and surprise, surprise, the top spots follow closely with the most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

The dogs that most showed up on Instagram, according to hashtag, was compiled by Our Fit Pets, a website out of the United Kingdom, using the list of American Kennel Club-recognized dog breeds.

Overall, Our Fit Pets found the French Bulldog is the most posted about, at least with hashtags being used. In looking at the Top 20 on the list, another trend became visible.

FILE – Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Oct. 7, 2007, in New York. The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

FILE— Labrador retrievers Soave, 2, left, and Hola, 10-months, pose for photographs as Harbor, right, 8-weeks, takes a nap during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York, March 28, 2018.The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Noodle the Pug is seen on the set of the “Today” show in June 2022. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“The data revealed that smaller dog breeds tend to have a higher Instagram appeal than their larger counterparts,” Our Fit Pets said in a statement. “With eight of the breeds in the top 10 comprising of small or medium-sized breeds.”

Here’s a look at the most ‘Instagrammable’ dog breeds on the platform and their number of posts by hashtag:

French Bulldog, 37,426,453 Golden Retriever, 34,620,981 Chihuahua, 34,567,175 Pug, 23,938,945 Bulldog, 23,199,468 Poodle, 22,311,664 Pomeranian, 21,270,151 Dachshund, 19,473,384 Border Collie, 17,499,859 Shih Tzu,16,144,454 Shiba Inu, 15,956,987 Labrador Retriever, 13,973,083 Beagle, 13,892,929 Toy Poodle, 13,823,544 Maltese, 12,785,571 Cocker Spaniel, 10,621,936 Boston Terrier, 10,490,578 Australian Shepherd, 10,095,250 Siberian Husky, 9,339,626 Yorkshire Terrier, 8,827,880