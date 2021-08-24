New study: Just one hot dog can potentially take 36 minutes off your life

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Clinic study finds fish oil doesn’t help with heart health.**

(WJW) — Bad news, hot dog lovers. A new study claims that eating one hot dog is enough to take 36 minutes off your life.

New diet research out of the University of Michigan suggests that not only are certain foods better for you than others, but some can actually add or subtract to a lifespan.

Taking a look at 5,800 foods, study researchers ranked them on a basis of nutritional disease burdens and also environmental impact.

According to the study, the beef hot dog on a bun got the bad rap “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat.” On the other hand, researchers found that eating a serving of nuts could possibly add 26 minutes to your life.

To help people lead more healthy lives, researchers suggested decreasing the following foods from your diet:

high processed meat

beef

shrimp

pork

lamb

greenhouse-grown vegetables

While increasing the following:

field-grown fruits and vegetables

legumes

nuts

low-environmental impact seafood.

“The urgency of dietary changes to improve human health and the environment is clear,” said senior author of the paper, Olivier Jolliet, in a statement. “Our findings demonstrate that small targeted substitutions offer a feasible and powerful strategy to achieve significant health and environmental benefits without requiring dramatic dietary shifts.”

Read the full study right here.