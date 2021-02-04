New study from OSU shows gaining weight later in life could help with longevity

*Watch our report above on how the pandemic has impacted heart disease patients.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A new study from The Ohio State University shows that gaining weight later in life might actually be beneficial when it comes to longevity.

Researchers used data from two generations of participants in the Framingham Heart Study to determine how body mass index can impact a person’s mortality.

They found that people who are normal weight at age 31 and gradually move to overweight status in middle or later adulthood have the lowest mortality risk compared to those who maintain normal weight throughout adulthood.

“The impact of weight gain on mortality is complex. It depends on both the timing and the magnitude of weight gain and where BMI started,” said Hui Zheng, lead author of the study and associate professor of sociology at The Ohio State University.

“The main message is that for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.”

