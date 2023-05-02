*Attached video: Hot looks for spring from Great Northern Mall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – New stores and eateries are coming to Great Northern Mall.

If you’re looking for a new spot to find furniture, homemade soft-baked cookies, and children’s clothing, Great Northern Mall will soon have the perfect selection for you.

The owners of Zebrano, which recently opened at Great Northern last December, are opening their second location of AVRS. AVRS has luxury dining, bedroom and living room sets, and a wide range of home décor. The new 7,900-square-foot store will open this June in the Dillard’s wing next to Rainbow.

Also opening this June, Fortune’s Cookies will have homemade cookies in more than 30 flavors, including gluten-free and vegan options. Fortune’s Cookies was founded in 2018 by Brook Park resident Beverly Bolton. Fortune’s Cookies will open this June in a 750-square-foot space across from Bath & Body Works.

Children’s clothing brand Carter’s will open its first Carter’s Clearance store in Northeast Ohio this summer. The store will have baby and children’s clothing. The 3,500-square-foot store will be in the Macy’s wing near the kids’ play zone.

“We have experienced such an exciting influx of new businesses over the past six months,” said Dan Crandall, marketing and business development manager at Great Northern Mall. “This momentum speaks to the quality and diversity of our customer base, and we are thrilled to welcome these latest additions this summer.”

For more information about Great Northern Mall, click here.