New spider named after ‘Finding Nemo’ star

(WJW) — A new species of spider is named after the star of the popular movie “Finding Nemo.”

Joseph Schubert, an arachnologist at Museums Victoria in Australia, named the new species of peacock spider Nemo because of its vibrant orange face and white stripes. “I thought, yeah, that looks like it might be a new species which kind of looked like a clown fish so I thought Nemo would be a really suitable name for it,” Schubert said.

Nemo is really tiny, like most peacock spiders, Schubert said; it’s about the size of a grain of rice.

According to Museums Victoria, peacock spiders belong to the genus Maratus, which has been prominent in the last 10 years because of the male’s vibrant colors and “dancing displays.”