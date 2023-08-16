[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

(WJW) — Recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, estimated to impact about 750,000 Americans will take effect at the start of September.

Anyone age 16 to 59 who is able to work and is eligible for SNAP has to follow work requirement to obtain benefits, like showing that they’re applying for work, doing employment training through the SNAP program or taking suitable job offers as they come.

There’s an extra set of requirements for able-bodied Americans who don’t have dependents. Currently, only Americans ages 18 to 49 who are able to work and don’t have dependents are subject to the extra requirement.

But starting Sept. 1, that age limit will increase to 50. This October, it will go up to 52. In October 2024, the age limit will rise to 54.

In order to meet the requirement, applicants must:

Work at least 80 hours per month, for either pay or for good and services, or as a volunteer

Participate in a work program for at least 80 hours per month, either through SNAP or another government program

Participate in a combination of work and a work program for at least 80 hours

Participate in workfare for an assigned number of hours each month, depending on the benefit

Applicants are excused from the requirements if they are:

Unable to work due to physical or mental limitations

Pregnant

Have someone younger than 18 in the household

Otherwise excused from the general work requirements

Learn more about the requirements on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

The new requirements were set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a congressional deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid default. They’re also temporary, and will expire on Oct. 1, 2030.

The deal also expanded exceptions to the age limit to include homeless individuals, veterans and anyone age 24 or younger who was in foster care or otherwise in state custody when they turned 18.

The changes impact about 750,000 Americans, including about 28,000 Ohioans currently enrolled in SNAP, according to a May analysis of the debt ceiling deal. The report came from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal-leaning think tank.