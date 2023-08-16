(WJW) – A new species to science has been discovered in the Andes Mountains.

A report about the new species was published Tuesday, and this one has a very memorable name.

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi is the official name; Harrison Ford for short.

The snake species was found in Otishi National Park by a team of scientists led by Illinois Wesleyan University biology professor Edgar Lehr.

The area in Peru is believed to be one of the least explored places on Earth, according to Conservation International, and is largely reachable only by helicopter.

The snake is about 16 inches long when it’s fully grown, with pale yellowish brown and scattered black blotches that make a stripe pattern, according to the report.

The famously named snake was sunbathing in the mountains when the scientists found it. It’s been deemed harmless to humans and eats mostly on lizards and frogs.

Andes Mountains, Peru

So, what does it have to do with Harrison Ford the actor?

Harrison Ford was chosen because of his environmental advocacy. He’s a vice chairman of Conservation International, which focuses on using advances in science to protect and conserve nature.

Harrison Ford’s iconic character, Indiana Jones, was famously afraid of snakes with famous lines in the franchise like, “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: Harrison Ford attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

But Harrison Ford says this snake is a real looker.

“The snake’s got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would’ve been friends in the early ‘60s,” Ford said in an article published by Conservation International.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

Incredibly, the incredible honor isn’t new for Harrison Ford.

A California spider discovered in 1993 was named Calponia harrisonfordi. An ant species was named for him a decade later called Pheidole harrisonfordi.

The team of scientists also discovered a species of lizard.