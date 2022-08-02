Courtesy: Cuyahoga DD

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.

Short-term leases at “TryTech at the Cranford Apartments” are being offered by the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities and North Coast Community Homes.

In a press release, officials explain the apartments are designed to offer people with DD an opportunity to try high-tech tools for everyday living like mealtime, entertainment, security, and self-care, that they otherwise would not have the chance to experience.

Renters can live in the smart apartments for several weeks. A typical stay is three weeks. During their stay, support-staff will assess their needs and help determine steps to reach a more independent lifestyle.

“It is a unique opportunity for people with developmental disabilities to experience independent living in an integrated building,” said Cuyahoga DD Superintendent and CEO Kelly Petty. “TryTech is another step toward our goal of community inclusion for people with DD.”

The apartments are located within walking distance of grocery stores, bus stops, and restaurants.

There are four units available. You can learn more about the apartments in this video.

According to the informational video, Cuyahoga DD pays most of the rent for the trial apartments, and individuals are required to pay $50 per week.

For more information call 216-736-2079.