ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A new Sheetz station is opening at 38265 Chestnut Ridge Road on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The grand opening celebration is set for 9 a.m., and offers prize giveaways, including “free Sheetz for a year” — which is a $2,500 gift card — and free self-serve coffee and soda the whole day. The ribbon-cutting is set for 10:45 a.m.

The store is located near the U.S. Route 20/Highway 57 intersection.

(Courtesy of Sheetz)

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is also donating $2,500 each to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio — which feeds residents of Crawford, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties — and the Special Olympics of Ohio.

Sheetz operates more than 685 locations in six states, including Ohio.