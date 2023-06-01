[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of top stories on FOX8.com for June 1, 2023.]

(WJW)- There will soon be more bus routes between Cleveland and the Akron area.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and the Akron METRO RTA announced that starting on Monday, June 5, 2023, the Akron METRO RTA will operate a scheduled, fixed-route bus service to and from GCRTA’s Southgate Transit Center to various places in Summit County.

The Akron METRO RTA buses will also make stops at already established locations along Northfield Road in Cuyahoga County.

“This is a huge win for residents of Cuyahoga County who may be looking for access to

industrial jobs in Macedonia and Twinsburg, and for Summit County residents looking to access

the vast opportunities in GCRTA’s network,” said GCRTA Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Floun’say

Caver in a press release. “The collaboration between GCRTA and Akron METRO RTA provides new mobility opportunities and demonstrates the benefits of regional cooperation.”

The press release explains that passengers arriving at the Southgate Transit Center will now

be able to transfer from one bus provider to another and more easily reach destinations

between Cleveland and Akron.

“Providing 30-minute service to GCRTA’s Southgate Transit Center will create new access to

jobs and opportunities for our passengers, “said Dawn Distler, METRO RTA Chief Executive

Officer in the release. “I’m proud that our team continues to think outside of the bus by building connections beyond Summit County, and I thank GCRTA for their continued partnership in creating these connections for our communities.”

Route details:

The new Akron METRO RTA routes are #31 and #32.

The routes will run every hour on weekdays and Saturdays through Hudson, Twinsburg, Stow, and Macedonia, continuing on to Northfield and ending at GCRTA’s Southgate Transit Center in Cuyahoga County.

Bus route schedules can be found, here. Passengers can also download the Transit App.