New restrictions on cell phone use while driving in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Richmond Heights police are reminding drivers that only hands-free devices are allowed while operating a motor vehicle within the city.

The goal of the new cell phone ordinance is to decrease distracted driving, according to police.

Police made a Facebook post to create awareness with K-9 Bolt in the driver’s seat.

Signs will be going up at city entrances about the ordinance and in other parts of town as well.

Police say they will start with warnings before issuing tickets.

Other Northeast Ohio communities have similar rules.

