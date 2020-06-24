Breaking News
New restrictions on cell phone use while driving in Richmond Heights

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video above is a story about a lawmaker who wants to make cell phones 21 & up.

 RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Richmond Heights police are reminding drivers that only hands-free devices are allowed while operating a motor vehicle within the city.

It’s about to be a primary offense to use a cell phone while driving in Lakewood

The goal of the new cell phone ordinance is to decrease distracted driving, according to police.

Police made a Facebook post to create awareness with K-9 Bolt in the driver’s seat.

Signs will be going up at city entrances about the ordinance and in other parts of town as well.

Police say they will start with warnings before issuing tickets.

Other Northeast Ohio communities have similar rules.

