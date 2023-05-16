WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Mike Mariola Restaurants has announced the opening of its newest concept, Mariola Italian, at 365 E Liberty St in Wooster.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with a family-friendly menu showcasing Mariola-inspired family recipes.

The 185-seat restaurant will feature a large outdoor patio, perfect for gatherings with family and friends.

Founder Mike Mariola expressed his excitement for the opening of Mariola Italian, which represents the largest investment in the history of the company and will employ well over 125 team members.

The opening fundraiser programs will support Wooster’s local OneEighty, an organization dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction and trauma and to rebuild their lives.

Mariola Italian is located at the brand-new Liberty-Beall project, a two-story mixed-use building consisting of approximately 16,000 square feet, with Mariola Italian on the first floor and eight apartments on the second floor.

The opening is set for May 24th at 11 a.m.