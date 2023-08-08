Editor’s Note: The video above is about a local donut shop.

(WJW) – Krispy Kreme is embracing the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Season by introducing a delectable lineup of doughnuts infused with the beloved fall flavor.

Available starting August 7, the collection features an assortment of doughnuts that are pumpkin spice mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped with more pumpkin spice goodness.

Here’s what’s new to the lineup:

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut swirled with pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing. It is then dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in a maple icing and adorned with candied pecan pieces.

In addition to the newcomers, Krispy Kreme brings back two fan-favorite options:

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: The essence of pumpkin spice in a classic glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

For those seeking even more pumpkin spice goodness, Krispy Kreme offers a Pumpkin Spice Latte, which can be customized as a hot, iced, or frozen beverage, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, available hot or iced.

The coffees are made with a limited-release pumpkin spice coffee blend, with pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.