New protein-mutating vaccine found effective against disfiguring skin disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Researchers have found that a new protein-mutating vaccine is effective against a parasite found in the Americas also known as the “tough cookie.”

A research team at The Ohio State University College of Medicine developed the vaccine using gene-editing technology that creates a mutated version of a live parasite, according to a release from the university.

Co-led by Abhay Satoskar, professor of pathology at OSU, the team says they deleted a gene, called centrin, that tells a protein to start dividing cells indefinitely. Experiments showed that the mutant parasite could enter cells and make limited copies of itself, but not enough to cause symptoms.

“The main thing we wanted to see was if this approach, removing a specific gene, could break this tough cookie, which has always been a problem. It’s not an easy parasite,” Satoskar said.

The team combined this gene-editing science with a century-old Middle Eastern practice called leishmanization that deliberately introduces a live parasite to the skin to create a small infection then once healed, the person has a life-long immunity against further disease.

Initial experiments were done on two groups of mice – vaccinated and unvaccinated – where the team observed that vaccinated mice remained clear of skin lesions and the number of parasites at the infection site was held at bay.

Phase 1 human trials are set to start later this year to combat this parasitic disease, called Leishmaniasis, spread by the bite of infected sand flies found in parts of the tropics, subtropics, and southern Europe, according to the Centers for Disease Control.