CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to a news release from the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.

Cuyahoga County councilpersons Pernel Jones Jr. and Yvonne Conwell, county Executive Chris Ronayne, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland, D-Ohio and U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Warrensville Heights, D-11th, discussed the four grant-funded initiatives Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the agency’s downtown Cleveland offices.

The new grant-funded programs will distribute food, enhance seniors’ homes and offer seniors rides to medical appointments. The agency serves older adults and people with disabilities in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties.

June Taylor, the aging agency’s chief of performance and strategy, sought grants to support Northeast Ohio’s vulnerable senior population, according to the release. Brown, Jones and Conwell “were key” in applying for grants ultimately totaling $3.4 million.

The Great Grocery Giveaway initiative grew from concerns about food delivery efforts to elderly citizens “who were too frail to make it to the front door,” reads the release.

Two other home improvement initiatives, WRAAA Nails It! and WRAAA Works, are set to be announced Tuesday.

A fourth, WRAAA Going Places, includes the purchase of four vans amid a “transportation crisis” for Cuyahoga County seniors. About 3.6 million Americans miss or delay medical appointments each year because they don’t have a ride to the doctor, reads the release.