New program brings hospital-level care to the comfort of your home

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Receiving hospital-level care from the comfort of home is now possible thanks to a recently launched program at University Hospitals called Hospital-at Home.

Eligible patients, including those with COVID-19 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other illnesses, can have health care experts come to their homes for treatments, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Janora Johnson, 56, of Sagamore Hills, said there is no place like home to feel better.

She was the first patient for the program before it officially launched this summer. Johnson credits the ability to stay home with helping her recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia in April instead of remaining hospitalized.

“I was feeling like I was some type of celebrity or something because the doctors and the nurses actually came to my home,” said Johnson.

Select inpatients who meet a doctor’s approval can transition to recovering at their house during the program.

“It’s a comprehensive care program that really brings the power of UH right to the patients’ home,” said Jodi Arth, System Operations Manager of Clinical Delivery at University Hospitals.

According to UH, the hospital already has a daily census of 1,900 home care patients, making the creation of their Hospital-at-Home program that much easier to begin.

As the delta variant continues to surge with the potential to strain hospital capacity, Arth said the innovative program could help remedy capacity issues, allowing the hospital to have more available beds for critically ill patients.

“How can we care for patients at home so we can help with some of the capacity issues that hospitals are facing, especially now with these latest COVID numbers rising?” said Arth.

Johnson said she was in the program for about a week once making the transition to home-based care.

“When you were at home, it was just like being in the hospital… In the morning, they would send somebody out to clean and sanitize and then you got three meals delivered,” said Johnson. “Then, you had the nursing assistant to come in and help you with your bath or whatever you wanted to do. Then, you had the EMT do your vitals.”

Johnson said she would use Zoom to communicate with other nurses and doctors about her treatment plan and even her medications were delivered. Now recovered from her illness, Johnson recommends the program to other patients.

“I thought the program was wonderful and if this program is offered to anyone, I mean, by all means, take advantage of it,” she said.

The Hospital-at-Home program is the first of its kind offered in the region. More information on the program can be found here.