CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s first lighthouse is being commemorated with the creation of a new “pocket park.”

“Lighthouse Park” will soon open at the corner of Main Ave. and West 9th Street in the Warehouse District.

Lighthouse Park_Rendering

Photo Courtesy: WarehouseDistrict.Org

Organizers say the new public space is a project that has been years in the making. The park is designed to not only celebrate the history of the location but to improve walking connections between the Warehouse District and The Flats, as well as provide a new community space for people to enjoy.

“We were continually reminded how important spaces like this are in a neighborhood – like a place to simply relax outside with your dog and get some fresh air,” said Thomas Starinsky, VP of Urban Planning and Design, DCA in a press release provided by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

The park is a partnership project between the Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation (HWDDC) and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA).

“If we are going to make a positive impact on the quality of life of our community, we need to continue to cultivate partnerships where the City works with non-profit organizations and provides great opportunities like Lighthouse Park to become a reality,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

This project has been funded through private donations, as well as federal and state dollars.

Contributors include:

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA)’

Cleveland Foundation

Ohio & Erie Canalway Strategic Initiative Program

George Gund Foundation

A grand opening is scheduled for August 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. and will include a live music performance.

More information on the park can be found here.