CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sky is not the limit for a new concept restaurant planned for the old Hard Rock Cafe location in Tower City.

The Astro Restaurant, a science fiction- and space-themed eatery, is planned to open in late August or early September, partner Andre Scott confirmed to FOX 8 News.

We are excited about this venture and creating a conceptual restaurant in Tower City. The old Hard Rock Cafe space is amazing and we look to do something special with it and add another destination restaurant to the great city of Cleveland. We want to create an entertaining dining experience for sci-fi movie fans. If you could just imagine any movie or cartoon that has to do with space, The Astro Restaurant will deliver that to you. Andre Scott, partner, The Astro Restaurant

Scott is also partner at The Haunted House Restaurant, a horror film-themed restaurant that opened in Cleveland Heights in 2021.

The former Hard Rock Cafe in Tower City closed in July 2016. At the time, the company intended to focus on its Northfield Park location, which opened in 2013 but has since moved out of the MGM-owned casino.

The only Hard Rock Cafe still operating in Ohio is in Cincinnati, according to the cafe’s website.