AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police have released new photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter, both of Akron.

The two were killed when three suspects fired multiple shots into a crowd of adults and children gathered for a party in a parking lot at 767 Boulevard St. in Akron just after 9 p.m. on July 8.

Witnesses said the vehicle may have been a 2017 to 2021 Jeep Compass, a Ford Escape or a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Here are other photos previously released by police:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is being urged to call Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the Akron police tip line at 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847); or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677). Callers can remain anonymous.