New Philadelphia police warn public about new real estate scam circulating in the area

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — New Philadelphia police are warning the public about a new real estate scam circulating in the area.

According to the department, scammers find local ads and photos for real rental properties and then create a new ad with the information.

“Unsuspecting victims searching for rental properties then reach out to the scammer who convinces them to fill out an electronic application, which solicits various items of your personal information,” detectives explained.

The scammer then gives the victim a bank account number to make the first deposit online. Communication with the individual typically ends at that point.

Detectives recommend always checking out the listing in person before committing to a lease. You should also never wire money or mail bank checks to anyone you don’t know.

And finally, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

