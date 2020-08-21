New Philadelphia police officers shoot man armed with hatchet

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate an officer firing his duty weapon in New Philadelphia.

New Philadelphia police say an officer fired after a man attempted to attack them with a hatchet.

Police responded to the 500 block of North Broadway around 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man making threats who had locked his mother out of her apartment.

The 32-year-old man was armed with a hatchet when officers pushed their way into the home, according to a press release.

Officers retreated, police say, but the suspect came out armed and making threats.

Police say the suspect moved to attack the officers when an officer fired a shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The suspect has not been identified.

