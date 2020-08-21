NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate an officer firing his duty weapon in New Philadelphia.
New Philadelphia police say an officer fired after a man attempted to attack them with a hatchet.
Police responded to the 500 block of North Broadway around 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man making threats who had locked his mother out of her apartment.
The 32-year-old man was armed with a hatchet when officers pushed their way into the home, according to a press release.
Officers retreated, police say, but the suspect came out armed and making threats.
Police say the suspect moved to attack the officers when an officer fired a shot.
The suspect was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
The suspect has not been identified.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- New Philadelphia police officers shoot man armed with hatchet
- Missing: Icysis Moore
- Wienermobile cancels Crocker Park stop
- ‘Someone we can all look up to’: In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter
- COVID-19 deaths should start dropping across U.S. by next week, CDC chief says