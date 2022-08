FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – Party City is opening a brand-new store in Northeast Ohio.

Fairlawn’s location opens Friday, August 19, at 3737 W Market St. Unit B.

The new location has a new store layout that focuses on Party City’s balloon business.

Party City carries party supplies for all occasions and costumes.

Courtesy: Party City

The story also offers online shopping, curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

Check listings for Ohio stores here.