New pandemic license requirements for Ohio daycares; new clients being accepted

North Randall, Ohio (WJW) - Added layers of protection for Ohio daycares.

Governor Mike DeWine announcing Sunday that all daycare facilities in the state will need a temporary childcare pandemic license to operate during the coronavirus outbreak.

N-Sync Developmental daycare in North Randall receiving the special license just hours after the mandate took effect.

Owner Nicole Mahdi says, "I'm looking forward to helping out all of our essential employees, just everyone who needs help right now."

The state mandated license, available through the Ohio Department of Job and Family services, coming just days before Mahdi's official grand opening, catering to children from infancy to 12-years old.

The order limiting the number of children in one room to 6, per 1 teacher.

The governor acknowledging social distancing for the younger population will be challenging.

"Sanitize, sanitize. But now with this pandemic going on, it's gonna be even more rigourous."

The number of children in daycare has actually dropped dramatically here in the state of Ohio. Governor DeWine says at the beginning there were 117-thousand children in daycare, subsidized by the state of Ohio. That number now? 17-thousand.

State officials have yet to count how many privately owned daycares have been issued the special license, like here at N-Sync.

Mahdi says in addition to extensive cleaning and sanitizing, a special isolation room has also been set up for any child who may fall ill under their care.

"Really making the kids feel happy and safe, sanitized and at home in our daycare center."

The state says only new and existing child care centers may be a licensed pandemic child care center.