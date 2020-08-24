New pandemic license in Ohio will allow daycares to accept school-age children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a new program Monday that gives Ohio daycares a temporary pandemic license that allows them to care for school-age children during the day while their parents are at work.

Beginning August 25, childcare providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) can care for kids who are learning remotely during the school day.

The providers will receive funding to cover the cost of care for kids who are economically eligible.

“With more than 30% of school districts opting for remote and hybrid models of learning for the start of the school year – including many of Ohio’s largest school districts – working families need safe options for their child’s care during the school day,” Governor DeWine said in a press release.

ODJFS is launching a new license, called the Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, that churches, recreation centers, and businesses can apply for to offer more childcare options.

ODE is also working to extend this same option to its licensed school-age childcare providers.

They hope to make that available in September.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered daycares closed on March 26 as part of a series of shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On May 1, the centers were allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Class size restrictions were lifted at the beginning of the month.