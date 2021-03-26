New Orleans Saints player Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND(WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police on Friday said NFL player Marshon Lattimore was arrested during a traffic stop.

According to police, it happened Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. on East 97th Street and Carr Avenue when the car was stopped for “multiple traffic violations.”

Cleveland police say a loaded Glock 19 handgun was seen inside the car, and they say a passenger, identified as Lattimore, was found to have a loaded handgun on him.

He was arrested for CCW (failure to notify) and also receiving stolen property after police say the handgun was later found to be entered as stolen from Euclid.

Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability; the driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lattimore, who went to Glenville High School, went on to play for Ohio State. He now plays for the New Orleans Saints.