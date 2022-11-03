(WJW) — Starting later this month, you can try two new McDonald’s menu items — but only while supplies last.

The combination is “smoky meets sweet; bacon meets chocolate,” reads a Thursday news release from the fast food chain.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with cheese comes with a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and its special smoky sauce.

The Oreo Fudge McFlurry is McDonald’s vanilla soft serve with a hot fudge topping and Oreo cookie pieces.

They’ll be on the menu at participating stores nationwide starting Nov. 21.