(WJW) — Taco Bell fan-favorite Nacho Fries are staying on the menu and getting layers of new depth.

They’ll join the Enchirito, which returned to the menu Thursday after winning a fan-favorite vote and will stick around through Nov. 30.

The fast-food chain on Thursday introduced the 7-Layer Nacho Fries: seasoned fries topped with black beans, diced tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, shredded cheese and seasoned beef — all topped with guacamole made with Hass avocados.

They’ll be available for $3.99 or in a burrito for $3.49, according to a news release. The original Nacho Fries are still on menus nationwide for now, for $1.79 à la carte or for $5.49 in a Nacho Fries Box including a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a drink.

Another variant, the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, are testing for a limited time in the Sacramento, California, market.

Elsewhere on the menu, the sauce-covered Enchirito is a “soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese,” according to its official description.

It was removed from the menu in 2013, but was cleared to return after defeating the Double Decker Taco in a fan vote that ended in early October, Nexstar reported.

The chain heeded its fans when it brought back the popular Mexican Pizza on Sept. 15.