*Attached video: New Turnpike tolling system to launch after Christmas

OHIO (WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates are set to increase on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release from Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Ferzan Ahmed, the 2024 base passenger vehicle toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023. The 2024 base commercial vehicle toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

The increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to help maintain bridges, roadways and other projects.

According to the release, the cost of highway design, construction and maintenance is at an all-time high and the Infrastructure Commission relies primarily on toll revenue to maintain and operate the 241-mile roadway.

“Inflation in the roadway construction sector is more extreme compared to the general economy,” the Federal Highway Administration said.

Construction costs, including materials, crude oil/fuel, labor and more have increased significantly since December of 2020, according to the release.

Despite the cost increases, E-ZPass holders will continue to save an average of 33% on toll rates compared to customers who pay with cash or credit cards.

According to the release, the Ohio Turnpike has some of the lowest toll rates and is one of the safest and most reliable toll roads in the country.