New Ohio congressional district map approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has approved a congressional map for the state.

The approval comes two days before the deadline for Ohio candidates to file for a district race in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Republican amended map passed with a 5-2 vote on Wednesday afternoon. The approved district map has ten Republican leaning districts, three Democratic leaning districts, and two toss ups per data provided.

The new map that was approved Wednesday was proposed by Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman on Tuesday.

“The map looks pretty crisp and right, what we have right now,” Huffman said on Tuesday.

