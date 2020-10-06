New name announced for Eskimo Pie ice cream bars months after company said title was ‘derogatory’

(WJW) — Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has announced a new name for its Eskimo Pie months after releasing a statement saying the name was “derogatory.”

Fox News Business reports the new name is Edy’s Pie, named after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

“We anticipate Edy’s Pie ice cream bars to be on shelf in early 2021. Our mission at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream and we look forward to our Edy’s Pie ice cream bars continuing to do just that,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s, said in a statement to Fox News.

Back in June, the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar joined brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s in overhauling long-used names and marketing strategies considered racially offensive.

The trend comes amid global demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism following the deaths of George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of police.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Marquez told Reuters and the Wall Street Journal in a statement at the time.

