(WJW) – Do you love White Claw hard seltzers, but worry about chipping a polished nail when you open a can? You’re not alone.

That’s why the hard seltzer company has teamed up with Nails Inc. to create and design the CLAW™ Saver Set.

That’s right. This variety pack of nail polishes is all about helping you crack open a can of Claw without ruining a nail.

Credit: White Claw via FOX News Edge

Credit: White Claw via FOX News Edge

Credit: White Claw via FOX News Edge

The set comes with four bottles of polish. Each color is inspired by some of the most popular White Claw flavors, like, Black Cherry Bliss (Berry pink), Very Blackberry (Berry purple), Mango Tango (Mango yellow), and Natural Lime Love (Lime green.) The set also comes with exclusive White Claw® nail stickers to jazz up the look.

In addition, according to a product description, Claw lovers will find a handy tool in the set “that helps you crack open a can without messing up your nails.”

The polishes are also infused with protective, hardening biotin and retinol. “These ingredients will help to keep your claws harder and stronger,” reads a press release.

CLICK HERE to buy the CLAW™ Saver Set for $23.