CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans knew this day was coming and Sunday it has arrived — prices at the Municipal Lot are going up.

The popular parking lot is now $40, up from the $30, after the Cleveland City Council and mayor approved a measure to raise some public parking prices. The new dollar amount is lower than originally feared, as $70 was originally floated.

Muni Lot. WJW photo

(WJW photo)

WJW photo



For those undeterred by the price jump, there are some things to know before hopping in your helmet-shaped bus to tailgate. The city released the following rules for those planning to park in the Muni Lot:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

The city is providing portable restrooms, trash cans and dumpsters in the Muni Lot to help folks clean up after themselves. Note the lines for the toilets do get long quickly, so prepare accordingly.

The city also reminds fans that in general “open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.”

Much of the street parking around the city is not permitted on the day of the game.

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens kick off at 1 p.m.