New medical procedure puts 15-year-old Lorain County ballerina with scoliosis back in motion

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ever since Aubrey Cindia, 15, of LaGrange was a little girl, she’s dreamed of being in the spotlight.

“Every year, my mom would take me to the nutcracker like all different places, and I loved seeing the dancers on pointe and I really wanted to be in pointe shoes and be on stage like they were.”

But at 9-years old back in 2015, Aubrey’s effortless dance moves would no longer be in motion.

Mom Jamie Bolek says, “I was just taking her for a well-child visit and a scoliosis check is just normal with that. So the doctor had her bend over and he said that he thought she had scoliosis.”

Aubrey’s type of scoliosis affected her rib cage with her lungs compressed; no longer able to sing or dance.

Aubrey wore a back brace for four years and fought through the pain.

Then in 2018, the family got more devastating news…Aubrey’s father and biggest cheerleader Scott, was diagnosed with ALS.

As his disease progressed, so too did Aubrey’s spine curvature.

Jamie says, “She was wearing a bathing suit and she bent over and I could just tell her rib hump had gotten way worse.”

Since Aubrey was still growing, she became the perfect candidate for a new kind of surgery at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, that would give her more flexibility called vertebral body tethering or VBT.

So one year ago this month, before COVID-19 canceled elective procedures, the 4-hour surgery was a success.

And while her dad was by her side, he sadly passed away one month later.

“We saw him get to the point where he couldn’t walk and couldn’t breathe and he was still happy to be here each day that he was.”

Aubrey, a Keystone High School freshman, is now singing and dancing again, with no limitations.

Her father, she says, now her biggest fan from heaven.

“I’d like to be a singer, dancer, I could do any of it.”