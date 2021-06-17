New Mattel theme park to include Hot Wheels roller coaster

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WJW) — The first-of-its-kind Mattel Adventure Park is coming to the United States and it features several fun attraction including a Hot Wheels roller coaster.

According to a press release, Mattel Adventure Park is expected to open in late 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

The park will offer guests multiple go-karting experiences and several branded experiences such as the Hot Wheels coaster and a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park.

The Thomas & Friends park will include the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train.

Courtesy: City of Glendale, Arizona

Courtesy: City of Glendale, Arizona

Courtesy: City of Glendale, Arizona

Courtesy: City of Glendale, Arizona

Courtesy: City of Glendale, Arizona

Courtesy: Glendale, Arizona

Mattel Adventure Park will also offer guests immersive branded dining, shopping and more.

Executives say the park will offer “new and immersive ways for families to experience classic brands like Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, and more.”

Mattel Adventure Park comes in partnership with Crystal Lagoons Island Resort. Crews held a groundbreaking ceremony for the resort last Friday. The resort’s main feature will be an 11-acre Public Access Lagoon that will be up to 10-feet deep, officials say.

#ICYMI: Yesterday's groundbreaking ceremony for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort brought a groundbreaking announcement for #GlendaleAZ! A @Mattel-themed adventure park will be built alongside the lagoon! pic.twitter.com/ADmjfSugmv — City of Glendale, AZ (@GlendaleAZ) June 11, 2021

“A passion for innovation and excellence has driven the design of our venue. Mattel shares our vision and sets the platinum standard for the concept of play. We are thrilled to create the country’s first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale,” Mark Cornell, President of Attractions & Entertainment for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, said in the release.

“The Crystal Lagoons and the Mattel themed Adventure Park will complement our thriving sports and entertainment district and support our goal of being a premier destination for visitors from across the globe and for Glendale residents. Over the coming weeks we look forward to sharing the iconic hotel, restaurants, and entertainment brands that will join the Mattel Adventure Park in calling Glendale home as part of this world-class resort development,” said Kevin Phelps, City Manager.

According to Arizona Central, officials want both the resort and theme park to be fully open by the end of 2022 so that tourists visiting for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in 2023 can utilize the facilities.