CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Basketball Social Justice Coalition in partnership with the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland will dedicate a new marker Friday at the site of the historical 1967 Cleveland Summit.

According to a release from the Cavs, the marker was created by designers from the Marcus Graham Project. It recognizes the 55th anniversary of the summit and its lasting imprint on the history of athlete activism.

The marker was dedicated Friday morning at the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., which is the former site of the Negro Industrial Building.

“This is about human dignity,” Walter Beach told the audience. Beach was an original Summit participant.

Former FOX 8 employee Alex Stokes spoke at the event. She is the great-niece of Summit participant and former Cleveland mayor Carl Stokes.

“This summit was a civil rights milestone,” she said.

“Freedom is not a binary thing,” current Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb said.