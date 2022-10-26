CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – Anglers looking to reel in Northeast Ohio’s finest steelhead trout can now book a trip at a luxury fishing and hunting lodge that just opened in Conneaut.

The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property, as well as other nearby hot spots.

Courtesy of Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge

When off the water, the lodge offers meals from private chefs and a outdoor fire pit.

Jason Morris, one of the lodge partners, said the property was found by a guide that he and several other fishermen and business executives had used for years. Together, they wanted to bring a high-end fishing and hunting experience to anglers overlooking Conneaut Creek, something that Morris said didn’t exist in Northeast Ohio until now.

“It brings a whole new community to the area,” Morris said. “It gives [them] at taste of what fishing in Cleveland is all about.”

ORVIS-endorsed guides will take anglers of all skill levels to catch primarily steelhead trout. Morris said Northeast Ohio has some of the best steelhead fishing in the world.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, steelhead trout caught in streams by Lake Erie are, on average, 25 inches long and five to six pounds. Peak steelhead fishing is between December and March. Check out more on steelhead fishing here.

You can also learn more about how the lodge targets steelhead right here.

During off seasons, the lodge offers guided walleye fishing on Lake Erie and muskellunge, bass and pike fishing on local rivers.

According to the website, guests will also be able to partake in deer, turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunting on the property.

When asked why it’s important to have something like this here in Northeast Ohio, Morris said the lodge brings outdoorsmanship to people who wouldn’t normally have it.

“Guided fishing is a great way to get into the sport,” he said.

Prices vary, but a full day of walking/wading fly fishing is $475 for two guests. Learn more about available trips right here.