New London officer credited with saving life of 2-week-old boy

NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW)– A police officer in Huron County is credited with saving the life of a baby.

New London Police Officer Kristofor Pinkerton was inside the village police station when a woman walked in and reported that her 2-week-old nephew has stopped breathing while he was being fed by his mother.

“She picked him up and he was all limp and like there was no bone in his body and he was turning blue,” Anna Given said.

Pinkerton followed the woman to the family home behind the police station and the child’s frantic mother handed him the baby.

“We were scared to death. We thought he’s gone,” Given said.

The officer says he knew he had to act quickly.

“The baby was blue, actually very blue, and like lifeless,” he said.

Pinkerton had used his training before to revive an adult, but this was the first time he had been asked to save an infant.

“Just sat the baby down upright, and started rubbing his stomach and chest to try to keep stimulation going. So that way at least the baby felt it and if I could keep the baby making noise until at least the paramedics get there, then we’re good then,” Pinkerton said.

The baby eventually began breathing on his own and his natural color returned. The infant was taken by paramedics to the hospital as a precaution.

The child’s family is grateful for the calm professionalism of Officer Pinkerton.

“We can’t be thankful enough. He saved his life,” Given said.

“Anybody would do it, so I mean it just happened. I just got the call, but anybody else would do it. It’s the job, comes with the territory,” Pinkerton said.

New London Police Chief Michael Marko said Officer Pinkerton will be honored for his life-saving efforts with a commendation to be presented at next Monday’s village council meeting.

