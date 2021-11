SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — There are some big changes for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home!

The 2022 dream home will be built in Shaker Heights. And, we have a new builder this year: Keystate Homes.

Also this year, we will be selling 25,000 tickets (last year, we sold 22,000) during our St. Jude Dream Home Ticket Sell-a-Thon.

Save this date for ticket buying: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m. Tickets will be $100 each.

Then, stay tuned as we give away the home and other prizes in the summer.