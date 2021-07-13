New list names Cleveland the most stressed city in America

**Related Video Above: Cleveland now considered poorest large city in America.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland is once again at the top of a list not likely to be touted by the local tourism bureau. A new report by WalletHub has named the city the No. 1 most stressed city in America.

The list, which ranked Detroit as No. 2, has many similarities to the U.S. Census bureau’s most recent rankings of poverty rates in large cities. According to that list, 30.8% of Clevelanders lived in poverty in 2019. Detroit, for what it’s worth, took second place on that list as well.

Cities across the country were ravaged by the pandemic, adding higher levels of stress to all. And the new WalletHub list reportedly shows where people are most dealing with chronic levels of stress and where they are not.

WalletHub reportedly took many things into account for its new rankings of 180 American cities, including number of hours worked per week, divorce rates, number of sleep hours per night, vaccine rates and suicide rates — 41 key metrics in all.

The metrics were then complied into four main stress categories. Cleveland was rated first place for financial stress and family stress, but was No. 3 for health and safety stress and 147th for work stress.

Here are the most stressed cities in the U.S.:

Cleveland Detroit New Orleans Baltimore Newark San Bernardino Birmingham North Las Vegas Philadelphia Memphis

The least stressed cities are as follows:

South Burlington, Vermont Fremont, California Madison, Wisconsin Nashua, New Hampshire Columbia, Maryland Fargo, North Dakota Overland Park, Kansas Bismarck, North Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska Burlington, Vermont

