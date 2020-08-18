New life breathed into downtown Cleveland’s May Company Building

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The historic May Company Building in downtown Cleveland, has a brand new look, three years in the making.

“It was a huge responsibility knowing how it was an icon and it really held a place in local Clevelander’s hearts,” said Kimberly Steiner, Senior Interior Designer of Bedrock Detroit.

The exterior is still the same iconic terra cotta but inside has been transformed into residential space.

“This is Bedrock’s first real big project that we’re leasing in Cleveland,” Steiner says.

The large hallways lead to 307 units that start at $1,200 and range from studios to three bedrooms. GEIS Residential Management is leasing the units.

“Almost every unit you walk into this building is different,” Steiner says.

Overlooking Public Square, the doors opened in 1915 and house the iconic department store until 1993.

“We were able to recreate some of the historic pieces, architectural columns, architectural bases as well as maintaining the historic windows of the project,” says Steiner of preserving the original identity.

Cushman & Wakefield Cresco Real Estate is focusing on bringing in quality tenants to the 80,000 square feet of commercial space that would join the Pura Vida Restaurant, Cuyahoga Community College’s hospitality management center and Taco Bell Cantina.

“We are working with some really special users that hopefully, we’ll be able to announce soon but one is in the area of an interactive art exhibit, which I think would be really special and destination-driven,” says Shawn Darling.

They are also looking for the right, quality tenant to move up onto the 11,000 sq. ft. rooftop with panoramic views.

“We would love to get a restaurant and bar/entertainment user up here that could really offer a lot of unique events,” Darling says.

For Darling, a Clevelander, this project has a personal connection.

“Growing up I remember coming up here with my parents and my sister especially around Christmas time,” he says.

From the curated pieces from local and national artists, sizeable gym, community room and outdoor atrium, Steiner says Bedrock is excited about the May Company Building’s Future.

“To be able to bring that life into this area of Public Square and the downtown city center is pretty great,” Steiner says.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: