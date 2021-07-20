New leads on ‘Baby Doe’ found at RTA station: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team learned Tuesday that Cuyahoga County officials received a potentially credible tip overnight about a baby they’ve been looking to identify.

Doe Baby (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County)

“Baby Doe” was found Saturday at RTA’s West Blvd. station.

According to a press release, “the baby was found with a person who could not verify the relationship with the child.”

The man with the baby claimed to be her dad, but RTA police said, “Things we’re not adding up.”

Checking for developments in attempt by cuyahoga co to ID baby taken in by RTA police Saturday at rapid stop after police had concerns about man she was with claiming to be the father…still unclear why RTA waited 48 hours to ask for help from public — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) July 20, 2021

It’s not clear why the man was questioned in the first place.

The child has been in foster care since she was found Saturday.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with RTA police to identify the baby.

They believe she is about 6-months-old.

The I-Team has learned social workers were trying to make contact Tuesday with a person believed to be the child’s mother.

Cuyahoga co social workers following up on a tip believed to be credible hoping to make contact with mother/family of a baby county has been trying to ID — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) July 20, 2021

They say the child is “doing well” in foster care.

There is no word on what happened to the man who was with the child. He has not been identified.