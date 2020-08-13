New layoffs fall below 1 million for the first time in 5 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – People in Ohio filed just under 21-thousand new jobless claims last week, accounting for nearly a fifth of all new layoffs nationwide.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 20,969 initial jobless claims.

Nationally, 963,000 people filed new claims for unemployment.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 963,000 for the week ending 8/8 (-228,000).



Insured unemployment was 15,486,000 for the week ending 8/1 (-604,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) August 13, 2020

They add to the 15.5 million people who remain out of work.

In Ohio, 374,751 people filed continued unemployment claims.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8