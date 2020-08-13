New layoffs fall below 1 million for the first time in 5 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – People in Ohio filed just under 21-thousand new jobless claims last week, accounting for nearly a fifth of all new layoffs nationwide.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 20,969 initial jobless claims.
Nationally, 963,000 people filed new claims for unemployment.
They add to the 15.5 million people who remain out of work.
In Ohio, 374,751 people filed continued unemployment claims.
