CLEVELAND (WJW) – New Kids on the Block have announced their Magic Summer 2024 Tour that they are taking nationwide with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. And, it’s opening right here in Northeast Ohio!

Magic Summer 2024 Tour, inspired by the sold-out 1990 tour of the same name, will have its opening night at Blossom Music Center on June 14.

General ticket sales begin on November 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for presale starting on November 1. Get your tickets here.

Also on Nov. 3, New Kids on the Block is releasing ‘The Block Revisited,’ a revamped version of the 2008 comeback album, The Block Revisited, celebrating 15 years since their return to the music scene.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back nostalgia for old fans in over 40 cities with the Magic Summer 2024 Tour.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments, and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Magic Summer 2024 Tour dates in Ohio:

June 14, 2024, in Cuyahoga Falls at Blossom Music Center (Opening night)

June 21, 2024, in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

August 23, 2024, in Columbus at Nationwide Arena