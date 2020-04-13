New Jersey schools team up to create 26,550 face shields to donate to area hospitals

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. (WJW) — What started as an idea quickly grew into something incredible in Warren County, New Jersey this week.

Bobby Delghiaccio, who is high school student from Warren Hills High School, had asked his teacher to take home a 3-D printer to help make face shields for local hospitals in need.

The process proved to be time consuming, so his teacher reached out to another high school to collaborate and a massive operation was born.

Together, school faculty, staff, local businesses and families raised more than $40,000 and produced 26,550 face shields. They used different methods and contacts to get the materials they needed to assemble them.

On Saturday, the first batch of shields was picked up by New Jersey State Police and will soon be in the hands of health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Their efforts were nothing short of an act of monumental humanitarianism,” said the law enforcement agency said in a Facebook post praising the volunteers.