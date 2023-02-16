[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has appointed the sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joseph Greiner to lead the department, following the resignation of interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett, announced earlier this month.

Greiner was hired by the county in 2012 as a deputy and has since been promoted to deputy sheriff captain and chief deputy. Before that, he served in Lorain County Sheriff’s Department and Medina Township Police Department, according to a news release.

“Chief Deputy Greiner has been a valuable member of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for over a decade and his dedication to service is clear,” Ronayne is quoted in the release. “Based on his strong leadership and experience, we believe he will be a tremendous asset in this role.”

Greiner will serve as interim sheriff until Ronayne names a permanent sheriff and presents that candidate to the county council for approval. Here’s the job listing.

Hammett tendered his resignation, county officials announced on Feb. 6. His last day will be Friday, Feb. 17, FOX 8 previously reported.

Hammett was sworn into the role on May 23, replacing the county’s previous sheriff, Christopher Viland, who resigned in April 2022, the I-Team reported.

“It truly has been [an] honor to serve in this role,” Hammett is quoted in a news release. “We have made significant progress these last several months, and I firmly believe that will continue under this new administration. Cuyahoga County is heading in the right direction under Executive Ronayne.”