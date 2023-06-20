[Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous FOX 8 report on the deadly fire.]

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators say a deadly fire that killed a 6-year-old girl and an elderly woman in East Cleveland on Monday appears to have started in the first-floor living room.

According to officials, the home in the 1100 block of East 125th Street had working smoke detectors, and the alarms were sounding when the fire department arrived on the scene. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, however, officials say, they can not rule out discarded smoking materials as a possible cause. More information is expected to be gleaned from the coroner’s report.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. on June 19.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital.

When crews arrived, the fire was already out of control and flames could be seen pouring from the front of the home.

Officials say one of the adults tried to run around the house and get back into the home through a window. Fire crews then arrived and pulled the child from the house. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later identified the child as 6-year-old Denver Ashford.

Officials estimated the cost of damage at $60,000.