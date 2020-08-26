New housing development planned for part of former Geauga Lake site

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Construction is underway to build a housing development on a portion of the former Geauga Lake amusement park property.

Pulte Homes said the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake development will include a total of 308 townhomes and single-family homes.

The development is being built east of Squires Road on the previous site of parking lots for Sea World and, later, the Wildwater Kingdom water park. Street names in the development include “Dipper Way” and “Carousel Court,” a nod to former Geauga Lake rides. Pulte Homes said homes will be available for sale starting in early 2021.

“This is a new chapter for Geauga Lake, and we are excited to give families an opportunity to create lasting new memories here as residents,” PulteGroup division president Paul Spenthoff said in a statement.

After buying the park from Six Flags, Cedar Fair – owner of Cedar Point – closed the Geauga Lake amusement park in 2007 and then shut down the Wildwater Kingdom portion in 2016. Since then, the property straddling Aurora and Bainbridge Township has sat largely vacant.

“This will help the tax base, this will create opportunities for mixed-use development, housing, recreation, restaurants, shopping. And it will really add to the whole ambiance of the whole area,” Aurora Law Director Dean DePiero said.

DePiero said plans call for a three-phase project that will include housing and, later, mixed-use development. Portage County property records show Pulte Homes bought a 100-acre parcel where construction has started from Cedar Fair for $2,030,000 last month.

Pulte Homes said the entire development will total 246 acres, with nearly half set aside as parkland with trails and a nature preserve.

“The vision is a passive park,” DePiero said. “We’re going to have trails and uses that are more conducive to preserving green space.”

He said hundreds of additional acres of the former Geauga Lake site remain available for future development.

