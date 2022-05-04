CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location.

The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and says the business should bring about 30-50 new jobs to the area.

Hobby Lobby, which has made headlines for its politics over the years, started in Oklahoma in 1970. There are currently nearly 40 store locations in Ohio.

Like all of its other stores, the new location is going to be open every day but Sunday.