CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man convicted for his role in the destruction of Colossal Cupcakes during the riot in downtown Cleveland in 2020 could face additional consequences for his actions towards a FOX 8 News reporter.

Tandre Buchanan, Jr., 24, was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence. Last month, he was sentenced to 48 months with three years of supervised probation.

Following his hearing, Buchanan made a gesture towards FOX 8’s camera. That prompted federal attorneys to file a motion to revoke his bond and immediately start his prison term.

“The government recently became aware of Fox 8 News video footage outside the Federal

Courthouse in Cleveland after Buchanan’s sentencing hearing. The video captured Buchanan

exiting the building and walking toward the street,” the motion said.

“A news reporter offered Buchanan the opportunity to repeat his apology on camera. Buchanan’s response was to hold up an inappropriate hand gesture to the cameraman, smile, and walk away. As a result of this new information, the government respectfully requests this Court reconsider the matter of Buchanan’s bond and remand him into federal custody. Buchanan’s behavior minutes after leaving the detention hearing reflect Buchanan’s true lack of remorse for his actions.”

Tandre Buchanan Jr. makes gesture after sentencing. (FOX 8 photo)

There’s a hearing Thursday at noon.

Buchanan threw an object that shattered the front window of Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland on May 30, 2020, according to evidence during the trial. He took a chair from the shop and used it to smash a second window.

The store owner asked for the maximum sentence, saying he didn’t appear to show remorse.